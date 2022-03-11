From April 1, deposit tax online in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 10

The Solan municipal corporation (MC) will introduce the online tax deposit facility from April 1 for local residents.

879 defaulters identified The MC has identified 879 defaulters, who are yet to deposit property tax to the tune of Rs 3.16 crore for the past several years.

The maximum 200 defaulters are residing in Ward Number 1, who have to deposit Rs 84.16 lakh tax, followed by 100 in Ward Number 12, owing Rs 33.97 lakh to the civic body.

These defaulters have been issued notices and directed to deposit their tax now or face action. Besides, 627 residents have not paid their water bills of Rs 74.74 lakh. They have been granted seven days to deposit their dues.

Municipal Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the online facility would help residents check their pending dues. They would be required to register themselves on the corporation’s portal www.mcsolan.in using their e-mail ID and also register their mobile phone numbers.

“Taxes are the main earnings of the MC and their timely collection will help us to carry out developmental works smoothly. Efforts are afoot to clear the pending tax liabilities and the introduction of the online tax deposit system will facilitate its smooth collection,” said Rajiv Kumar.

The MC earns Rs 95.46 crore every year by way of various taxes on sanitation, parking, building rent, door-to-door garbage collection, building plan sanction fee, hoarding charges, rent of rest house, mobile tower registration fee, among other sources.