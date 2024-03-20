From kitchen to fest: Sirmauri food gifts women financial independence

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 19

The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) scheme has been transforming the lives of women in the rural parts of the state.

Previously confined to only household chores, rural women are now contributing significantly to their families’ finances, earning thousands of rupees every month.

Several self-help groups (SHGs) in rural areas are benefiting from this scheme — including the Jay Mata Bijai group of the Trans-Giri region.

Specialising in Sirmauri cuisine, these women have been captivating domestic and international tourists at fairs across states.

Under the NRLM scheme, the government provided the group with a food van about four months ago.

These women now set up stalls offering traditional cuisine of the state in festivals across states.

From November 2023 to February 2024, the group earned a whopping net profit of Rs 4,20,000.

Sales peaked during the seven-day international Renukaji Fair, with the women of the SHG raking in nearly Rs 2 lakh.

At the Saras Mela held in Chandigarh in February, the group made a profit of Rs 80,000 in just 12 days.

The cuisine seems to be a huge hit among sports fanatics, with the women of the SHG earning Rs 30,000 at a cricket match in Nahan in February.

Setting up stalls at rural cricket tournaments in Haripur Dhar, Lanacheta and Ludhiana, these women earned over Rs 50,000 per tournament.

Visitors in many other places — including Shimla, Kullu-Manali, Nahan and Chandigarh — have savoured the delectable cuisines offered by these women.

Group leader Sena Devi says the popular Siddu or Sidku is a crowd-favourite at every location. There is also high demand for local delicacies such as poli, askali, tel paki, lushke, patande, malpude, chaulai ki kheer, makki and kode ki roti, madra, bichhu-booti and the pure ghee of mountain cows, Sena Devi notes.

