From today, partial rail service to resume on P’kot-J’nagar track

Nurpur December 27

After a gap of about six months, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway will partially restore the train service on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge track from Thursday. The railways issued a notification today in which it declared the restoration of only four trains (up and down).

Residents of Jawali, dehra disappointed While trains have been restored on the Baijnath (Paprola)-Kangra and Baijnath (Paprola)-Jogindernagar routes, the service has not been resumed between the Nurpur station and the Kangra station

Due to this, residents of Jawali and Dehra subdivisions, who had been protesting for the past one month for the early restoration of train service between these railway stations, are disappointed

As per the notification, two trains will run between Baijnath (Paprola) and Kangra railway stations and two between Baijnath (Paprola) and Jogindernagar railway stations. On the Paprola-Kangra route, the train will depart from the Paprola railway station at 6 am and reach the Kangra railway station at 8.15 am and during the return journey, the train will depart from Kangra at 9.30 am and reach Paprola at 12 pm. The second train will depart from Paprola at 3 pm and reach at 5.10 pm and during the return journey, the train will depart from Kangra at 6 pm and reach Paprola at 8.20 pm.

Similarly, on the Paprola-Jogindernagar railway route, the first train will depart from Paprola at 8 am and reach Jogindernagar at 9.35 am. During its return, the train will depart from Jogindernagar at 10.30 am and reach Paprola at 12 pm. The second train will depart from Paprola at 1 pm and reach Jogindernagar at 2.35 pm and during return, the train will depart from Jogindernagar at 3.30 pm and reach the Paprola railway station at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among residents in the lower area of Kangra district as the train service has not been restored between the Nurpur station and the Kangra station. Residents of Jawali and Dehra subdivisions, who had been protesting for the past one month for the early restoration of train service between these railway stations, are disappointed over the partial restoration of service. They have demanded immediate restoration of train services on the Nurpur Road-Kangra railway track. The train service on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway track had been suspended in July due to the monsoon rain which had triggered landslides near the Kopar Lahar railway station.

