Fruit growers exhorted to insure crop

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 20

The Horticulture Department organised a Fruit Growers Awareness seminar at Indora in Kangra district. Indora MLA Malender Rajan presided over the event.

As many as 150 progressive growers attended the seminar. Kamalsheel Negi, Deputy Director, Horticulture, exhorted fruit growers to opt for crop insurance. He added a mango tree was insured for Rs 620 while a citrus fruit tree was insured for Rs 495.