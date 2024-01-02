 Fuel stations in Himachal turn away motorists as truckers' strike hits supplies : The Tribune India

CM Sukhu, however, said the situation was under control but it could worsen if the strike continued

Heavy rush at a petrol pump following the nationwide strike of truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases, in Shimla, January 2, 2024. PTI



Shimla, January 2

Fuel pumps at many places in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday were turning away motorists, saying they have run out of stock as petrol and diesel were not being transported because of the truckers' strike.

Some truck, bus and tanker operators began a three-day strike on Monday in several states to protest stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Most petrol pumps in Dharamsala, Kullu-Manali, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una and Shimla were turning away customers, while massive queues were seen outside the ones still in operation.

While district authorities of Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur have issued directions for rationing of fuel, the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) has started rationalising routes. It has stopped the plying of buses on 138 routes with low occupancy.

In Manali, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, however, said the situation was under control but it could worsen if the strike continued.

Responding to a question, Sukhu also said that the Union government needed to understand the demands of the truck drivers. Taxi drivers and residents expressed concerns over the limited availability of petrol and diesel.

“I have visited several petrol pumps in Manali but petrol is not available anywhere,” taxi driver Harjeet, who came to drop off tourists in Shimla, told PTI. There are huge lines at the fuel stations that are still open, he added.

There was traffic congestion near the Vikas Nagar area of Shimla as a large number of vehicles turned up at the petrol pump there.

Naresh Kumar, who rode 30 kilometres to Dharamsala to fill up his vehicle, said, “I have been standing outside a petrol pump for the past hour in hopes of getting petrol.” Reports of minor scuffles for fuel also poured in from some places.

Private bus drivers have also announced their support for the strike and kept vehicles off the roads in Hamirpur district.

Asked about the protest, truck driver Shyam of Darlaghat said accidents are not intentional and at times, the threat to life after accidents compels drivers to flee.

“Besides, there are several other factors like bad roads, mechanical failure, fog and bad weather that lead to accidents and the law should be taken back,” he added.

HRTC Managing Director Rohan Thakur said directions have been issued to rationalise routes and the plying of HRTC buses on 138 routes with low occupancy has been stopped.

“We are in touch with the management of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and 10 tankers have been dispatched for Una, Dhali, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Taradevi, Nalagarh, Nahan, Kullu, Mandi and Chamba HRTC pump depots,” he added.

The HRTC has 28 petrol pumps. With a fleet of 3,200 buses, it ferries over 60,000 passengers to their destinations every day.

