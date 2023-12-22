Fulfil milk purchase guarantee: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 21

The BJP legislators, led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, today held a protest at the Assembly complex at Tapovan in Dharamsala against the failure of the government to fulfil the guarantees that the Congress had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections. They carried banners demanding that the government should fulfil the guarantee of purchasing buffalo milk for Rs 100 per litre and cow milk for Rs 80 per litre.

Thakur, while talking to mediapersons later, said that the farmers of the state were waiting for the government to fulfil the guarantee of purchasing buffalo milk for Rs 100 per litre and cow milk for Rs 80 per litre. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons, said that the government would fulfil all guarantees in a phased manner.

He added, “The government has already fulfilled three guarantees in its first year, including the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees who are covered under the new pension scheme (NPS). The government is creating infrastructure for purchasing buffalo milk for Rs 100 per litre and cow milk for Rs 80 per litre.”

He said, “The process for the expansion of a milk plant at Dagwar in Kangra district has been initiated. Already, the government has increased the purchase price of milk in the state by Rs 6 per litre. As soon as the infrastructure is put in place, the government will start purchasing buffalo and cow milk.”

