Fulfil poll guarantees: Rajeev Bindal to Congress govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that rather than crying hoarse over the state’s grim financial health, the state government should fulfil the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to people before the last Assembly elections.

Bindal, in a press statement issued here, said, “It is the duty of the state government to arrange finances for fulfilling the false guarantees given to the electorate. When you were aware about the poor financial health of the state, why did you promise Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to 22 lakh women and five lakh jobs to educated youth.”

He said the government had raised indirect taxes on taxis and increased the rates of power, diesel and subsidised oils and pulses. In such a scenario, there was bound to be an exodus of industry from Himachal, he added.

