Fulfil poll promise made to women, BJP asks Priyanka

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

The BJP today asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who would visit Himachal shortly, to ensure that her promise of Rs 1,500 per month made to the women of Himachal in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2022 was fulfilled.

In a statement issued here today, BJP general secretaries Sikander Kumar (Rajya Sabha MP), Trilok Kapoor and Bihari Lal Sharma said it was high time that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured the commitment made to 22 lakh eligible women of the state.

“The women who supported the Congress in anticipation of getting Rs 1,500 monthly assistance are running out of patience as the party has been in power for the past nine months,” they said.

The BJP leaders said the women were hopeful of getting the monthly assistance on Rakhi, but the government once again disappointed them. The women in the age of 18 to 60 years were waiting for the Congress to honour its commitment of a monthly assistance Rs 1,500.

