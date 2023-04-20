Full Court Address for Justice Sabina

Our Correspondent

Shimla, April 19

A Full Court Address was held in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh today to bid farewell to Justice Sabina, Acting Chief Justice, on her superannuation.

Acting Chief Justice Sabina said being a Judge was not just a profession, but a calling that required a deep sense of responsibility, integrity and commitment to the cause of justice. She advised young advocates “to work hard consistently with sincerity and integrity”. They should never compromise with ethics for short-term gains or to earn easy money, she added.

She said, “The strength of the judiciary lies in public confidence and both Bench and Bar must take care to ensure that they or anyone of them do not act or do anything that will wear away public confidence in the judiciary.”

Justice Sabina thanked all her companion Judges and members of the Bar of all High Courts where she had worked, i.e. Punjab and Haryana High Court, Rajasthan High Court and the Himachal Pradesh High Court, for their love, affection and cooperation.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur said since the day Justice Sabina was appointed to this court as the head of our family, various projects either had been completed or were under progress with the purpose of extending maximum facilities to the legal fraternity, including the Bar.

Anup Rattan, Advocate General; IN Mehta, Senior Member of Bar Council of HP; Tarun Sharma, vice-president of HP High Court Bar Association; and Balram Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General of India, also spoke on the occasion. They extended their best wishes to Justice Sabina.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh also attended the Full Court Address. Registrar General Arvind Malhotra conducted the proceedings.

Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, former Chief Justice of High Court of Orissa; Justice PS Rana, Chairman of Human Rights Commission; Justice CB Barowalia, Lokayukta, and Senior Advocates were present.