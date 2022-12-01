Funds okayed for shrubs, creepers on walls

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 30

Shimla Smart City Mission Limited has agreed to release money to the horticulture wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) for the maintenance of shrubs and creepers planted on and around concrete walls to give them a green look.

“We will release Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to them shorty for the maintenance of these plants,” said Smart City MD Manmohan Sharma.

The shrubs and creepers planted on the walls have stared drying up due to the lack of maintenance. Around 7,000 plants have been planted in the city. Incidentally, people have questioned the idea of planting flower pots in jungle areas.