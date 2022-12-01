Funds okayed for shrubs, creepers on walls

Shimla, November 30
Shimla Smart City Mission Limited has agreed to release money to the horticulture wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) for the maintenance of shrubs and creepers planted on and around concrete walls to give them a green look.
“We will release Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to them shorty for the maintenance of these plants,” said Smart City MD Manmohan Sharma.
The shrubs and creepers planted on the walls have stared drying up due to the lack of maintenance. Around 7,000 plants have been planted in the city. Incidentally, people have questioned the idea of planting flower pots in jungle areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...