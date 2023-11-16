Fungus found in sweets, Milkfed constitutes probe committee

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

Following the complaints of fungus in the sweets sold by HP Milkfed on Diwali, HP Milkfed Managing Director has constituted a committee to look into the matter.

The MD has also sent a notice to Chandigarh Sweets, which prepared the sweets for Milkfed, to submit the test reports to the authorities concerned about the manufacturing and quality of the sweets.

The unit owner has been given three days to submit the report and explain its position regarding the quality of the sweets, failing which action would be initiated against it.

Milkfed swung into action after several people complained about the presence of fungus in the Milkfed sweets, mainly in Dhoda burfi prepared by the sweet shop that were sold by Milkfed on Diwali.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee constituted to look into the matter has been given 10 days to submit its report about the quality of the sweets and its recommendations.

