Furry paws to join runners for ‘Snow Tails’ in Lahaul & Spiti

Mandi, March 8

Snow Marathon — scheduled to be organised on March 10 at Sissu beyond Atal Tunnel in Lahaul and Spiti district — is all set to attract runners from every corner of the country, and abroad.

Dogs running with their owners during the ‘Snow Tails’ race in Lahaul and Spiti last year. FILE

Parallel to the event, a ‘Snow Tails’ race is also set to be organised, wherein four-legged canines can take part with their human companions.

According to event spokesperson, Manali Strays — a voluntary organisation — took the unique initiative to further strengthen the sentimental bond between pets and owners, especially dogs.

“The organisers of the Snow Marathon have shown their generosity by organising this special dog race. This race will be conducted in 1km and 2km categories. This effort has been strengthened by the support of pet care brands associated with animal welfare — namely Bark Out Loud, Bear Himalayan Chew Sticks and Raymond’s Bake Shop,” the spokesperson said.

“Manali Strays has contributed to improving the condition of countless stray animals by carrying out rescue, medical care, vaccination and sterilisation campaigns in Manali. This event is an effort in this direction to rehabilitate stray dogs of the city,” he added.

Manali Strays co-founder Kamlesh said organising Snow Tails amidst the beauty of Lahaul would provide a pleasant experience for everyone.

Noting that the event saw the participation of 20 dogs last year, she said the organisation was hopeful that the event would be successful again. It had the potential to become a world-class snow pet sporting event, she added.

