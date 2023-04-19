G-20 delegates accorded rousing welcome

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 18

G-20 delegates from different countries arrived in Kangra district today. Officials of the district administration welcomed them at the Gaggal airport. The administration had arranged a cultural show at the airport for the visiting delegates, who were delighted with the welcome accorded to them and some of them even danced with the artistes.

The G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference on Eco Innovations for Energy Transition will be organised here on April 19 and 20.

Tomorrow, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would host dinner for the visiting delegates. Around 62 delegates from G-20 countries would discuss sustainable eco-innovative energy transition in the two-day conference. The delegates include experts from guest countries, international organisations and the scientific community. They would deliberate on the ways forward towards building a sustainable eco-innovative energy transition system

About 27 foreign delegates and 35 Indian experts, delegates and invitees are expected to participate in the conference. The main theme of the RIIG conference during India’s G-20 Presidency in 2023 is “Research and Innovation for Equitable Society”. The four priority areas of the conference under India’s G20 Presidency are materials for sustainable energy, circular bioeconomy, eco-innovations for energy transition and scientific challenges and opportunities towards achieving a sustainable blue economy.