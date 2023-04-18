G-20 delegates arrive in Himachal for 2-day meet; get rousing welcome in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 18

G-20 delegates from different countries arrived in Kangra district today. They were welcomed at the Gaggal airport by the officials of the district administration. The administration had arranged for cultural show at the airport for the visiting delegates. Delegates seemed delighted with welcome accorded to them and some of them even danced with the artists performing dance for them.

On Wednesday, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would host a dinner for the visiting delegates.

G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference on Eco Innovations for Energy Transition would be organised on April 19 and 20 at Dharamsala. About 62 delegates from G-20 countries would discuss about sustainable eco-innovative energy transition in two days conference at Dharamsala.Delegates who would include experts from guest countries, international organizations and from the scientific community. They would deliberate on the ways forward towards building a sustainable Eco-Innovative Energy Transition system.

Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and the G20 RIIG Chair, will preside over the meeting.

The G20 RIIG conference is being coordinated by Science and Engineering Research Board, a statutory body under ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. About 27 foreign delegates and 35 Indian experts, delegates and invitees are expected to participate in the conference. The main theme of RIIG during India’s G-20 Presidency in 2023 is “Research and Innovation for Equitable Society”. The four priority areas of RIIG under India’s G20 Presidency are Materials for Sustainable Energy, Circular bioeconomy, Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition and Scientific Challenges and Opportunities towards Achieving a Sustainable Blue Economy.

The RIIG Conferences on Materials for Sustainable Energy and Circular bioeconomy have already concluded at Ranchi and Dibrugarh, respectively. The RIIG conference in Dharamsala will bring together key actors, comprising national authorities and experts from the G20 members, responsible for planning, setting up new and managing existing programmes on the subject. The areas of focus during the conference include challenges and opportunities in research and innovation cooperation among member countries on topics like smart energy transformation, storage and management; mission-driven research in sustainable energy transitions, policy frameworks for research and innovation in carbonneutral energy sources, green hydrogen and cooperation between G20 members on specific thematic areas. This interactive event will further promote active engagement between all key stakeholders, including the people, policies and places, and lead towards an inclusive policy-making approach providing a conceptual framework to mainstream energy transition models across different sectors. Collaborations and partnerships among G20 members and stakeholders will strengthen the global efforts towards energy transition, said the government release about the event.

