G20: After rains devastated Himachal, artisans from Kullu's Naggar have something to cheers about

Manali, September 4



Himachal Pradesh is limping back to life after it was devastated by the rains.

Amid all the chaos, women of Kullu have something to look forward to. Kullvi Whims is beaming with pride as a chosen exhibitor at the G20 Delhi Summit.

They have got an invitation from the Government of Himachal Pradesh and the Handicrafts & Handloom Corporation to present the rich tapestry of craft and culture from Kullu to delegates from around the globe at the summit.

Kullvi Whims will exhibit traditional textile craft of Kullu.

In a release, co-founders Brighu Acharya and Nisha Subramanian of Kullvi Whims said: “The success of their previous exhibition at Dharamshala's G20 event resonates as a testament to the quality and cultural significance of their products, which were warmly embraced by delegates.”

Their collection of "desi oon" handspun, woven, and knit textiles not only showcases heritage weaves but also incorporates contemporary designs. This comprehensive display paints a vivid picture of the wool value chain and the craftmanship of Himachal Pradesh.

“The artisans from Naggar who contribute to the Kullvi Whims collective are equally thrilled and proud to have their work featured on such a prominent international platform,” said Brighu, adding that, "We are proud to represent our state, Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, and our country on this esteemed international stage."

