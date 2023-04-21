G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 20

The G20 delegates, who were here for the Research Innovation and Initiative Gathering (RIIG) conference on Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition, were taken around Dharamsala city today.

As many as 29 foreign delegates and 30 Indian experts visited tea gardens in Dharamsala. They engaged themselves in the process of plucking tea leaves. They were offered different tea flavours produced locally. They clicked selfies and photographs in lush green tea gardens.

Guddu Pathania, general manager of Dharamsala Tea Company, said that the foreign delegates showed keen interest in Kangra tea.

After visiting tea gardens, the delegates were taken to the Kangra art museum. They evinced keen interest in Kangra miniature paintings displayed in the museum.

Raghav Guleria, an expert of Kangra paintings, explained to the visiting delegates the intricacies of Kangra miniature paintings. Guleria said that the foreign delegates, were keen to know about the history of miniature Kangra paintings.

Early morning, the delegates participated in a yoga session organised by the Ayush Department of the Central Government.

Yesterday evening, the state government had organised a dinner and a cultural evening for the visiting delegates. Chander Kumar, Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, and RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and Nagrota Bagwan MLA, interacted with the visiting delegates at the dinner.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was scheduled to attend the dinner hosted for G20 delegates. He, however, could not come due to bad weather. The other functions of the Chief Minister such as flagging off electric buses from Dharamsala and ‘bhoomi pujan’ for a bus stand in Dharamsala were also cancelled as his helicopter could not take off from Shimla this morning also, sources said.