G23 not a rebel faction: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 25

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma today said that the group of G23 leaders must not be construed as a rebel faction. It had raised several issues with an aim to strengthen and reform the party.

In Cong, there is freedom to raise issues: Ex-MP In the Congress, one at least has the freedom to discuss and raise issues. Even elections are held in the party. Have you heard of all this in any other party. —Anand Sharma, Former union minister

Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the media had given the G23 name to senior leaders, who are very much part of the Congress. He added that the AICC president had taken note of the issues raised by the senior leaders. “Each one of us remains committed to strengthening the party and ensuring that it makes a comeback where ever we have lost elections,” he added.

He stressed the need for strengthening the party at the primary, block and district levels. He said, “It has been our collective concern that a party that has dominated the political scene for long must make a comeback in the interest of Indian democracy.”

The former MP said that any party or family should not have discords or differences but shortcomings must be highlighted. He criticised the BJP for failing to fulfil the promises it had made to the electorate before the last Assembly elections.

He said that the Congress would unitedly fight the forthcoming elections and defeat the BJP, which had failed to address issues like unemployment, inflation and concerns of apple growers and farmers. “I am confident that in the Assembly elections, the Congress will put up a united fight to defeat the BJP,” he said.

He, however, reiterated the need to select candidates as per the established norms. “Every contender for the ticket will claim that he is strong but besides winnabiliy, acceptability and a good image must also be taken into consideration to allocate ticked,” he said. The ability to perform was also important, he added.

HPCC working president Harsh Mahajan and chairman of the Congress Media Department Naresh Chauhan were also present .

#inflation #Shimla #Unemployment