Gaddi pupils oppose move on de-reserving PhD seats

Shimla, April 6

The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the Gaddi Student Welfare Association has asked the university authorities to take back the decision on de-reserving PhD seats in the Department of Commerce.

The association also demanded to immediately stop the process of “illegal” admission to the PhD programme in the said department. It also demanded advertisement for admission to students from the Scheduled Tribe category, besides seeking the removal of Chairperson, Department of Commerce and Dean of Studies.

A delegation of the association met Pro-Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Verma here today and submitted a memorandum on the issue. The Pro-VC assured them that the matter would be investigated in a transparent matter.

Association president Karthik, in a press statement, said recently an advertisement was issued for admission to the PhD programme in Department of Commerce. According to the advertisement, three seats were meant for General category students while one seat each was for Scheduled Caste, Person With Disability and ST students. However, the ST seat was changed to the General category seat after no application was received from the ST students.

“The provision for changing the seats of the Scheduled Tribes is not there in the guidelines of UGC. Despite that the Chairperson of the Commerce Department, in collusion with the Dean of Studies, has transferred the seats reserved for the STs to the General category,” he alleged.

The association warned of a protest if the university authorities fails to take immediate action in this matter.

