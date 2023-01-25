Gaddi samiti wants ST Bhavan to come up at original location

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 24

All India Gaddi Janjati Vikas Samiti’s national senior vice-president Madan Bharmouri has submitted a memorandum to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu demanding that the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Bhavan be constructed at Jassur (as originally proposed in 2017) and not at Gahin Lagore.

Seeking a high-level probe into the shifting of the Rs 2.50-crore project’s location, he has urged the CM to issue directions to the authorities concerned to start the construction work at the site where the foundation stone was laid by then Forest Minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri on September 21, 2017.

The previous government changed the project’s location without completing any official formalities and also failed to kick start its construction despite the release of first instalment of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous Congress regime, he said.

The project was approved by the State Gaddi Welfare Board in January 2014 and even the ownership of the identified land at Jassur was transferred to the State ST Development Department, he added.

“Though the Public Works Department allocated funds and issued a tender approval letter to the building contractor in July 2019, its construction was not allowed,” he alleged.

In his memorandum to the CM, Madan Bharmouri said he filed nine complaints on the issue between 2019 and 2022, but the project site was shifted from Jassur to Gahin Lagore without procuring any approval from the Department of ST Development.

The project was reportedly put on hold during the previous regime on the plea that the originally proposed location at Jassur was prone to flash floods due to the presence of Jabbaar and Garelli rivulets.

Rs 2.50-crore project