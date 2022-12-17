Gaddi tribe’s Nuala cultural fest held at Nagrota Bagwan

Nurpur, December 16
In order to conserve and promote traditional Himalayan culture, National Youth Development Centre, Kangra, organised Gaddi community’s traditional ‘Nuala Folk Cultural Festival’ at Nagrota Bagwan in the district last night.
The National Youth Development Centre, a cultural NGO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, organised the festival under the guidance of the state Department of Language, Art and Culture.
Sanjiv Jakhmi, Director of the centre, said, “The Gaddi community has maintained its old cultural heritage like traditional costume, language, customs and lifestyle. The tribe’s traditional ‘Nuala’ folk culture has historical importance, but such folk cultures are becoming extinct.”
These cultures need to be conserved and promoted among the present and future generations, he said. He also underlined the need to take moral responsibility to preserve these cultures and take them from village-level to the world stage.
