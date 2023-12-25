Gaddis thank CM for rescue during floods

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 24

The Gaddi community from Palampur has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for providing immediate relief to Gaddi shepherds stranded in Lahaul and Spiti during the last monsoon catastrophe.

A delegation of people from the Gaddi community of Palampur Assembly constituency, led by Ashish Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Urban Development and Education, met the CM at the Legislative Assembly Complex here on Saturday.

This year, due to sudden snowfall in Chandratal Lake and Spiti Valley during the rainy season, many sheep herders of Palampur area were trapped along with their cattle. At the time, due to the CM’s intervention, the government provided all kinds of help and relief with airlift facility to the stranded shepherds within a few hours.

The shepherds also suffered livestock loss during the period. The government announced compensation for their loss and the community leaders claimed that almost every affected shepherd received the amount. The Gaddi community expressed their gratitude to the CM as well as Butail by gifting hand-woven shawls to them.

ST cell chief of Congress, Omkar Daman, vice-president Santosh Kapoor and senior adviser TR Kapoor were also present.

