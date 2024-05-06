Gagan Damama Bajyo staged at Gaiety Theatre

Shimla, May 5
Students of Shoolini University staged a play, titled Gagan Damama Bajyo, based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
The play, written by Piyush Mishra, was held at Gaiety Theatre. It depicted the life story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh who revolted against the British rule. It was directed by Ankur Bashar, a National School of Drama alumnus.
The character of Bhagat Singh was portrayed by Rajat Sharma, Sukhdev Thapar’s role was played by Shivansh, Prashant Kumar was seen essaying the role of Rajguru.
M Abhijit Nair was seen as Chandrashekhar Azad, Saurabh Verma as Bhagwati Charan Vohra, Ved Prabhash as Kishan Singh, Sujit Nandi as Markand Trivedi, Aman Bhardwaj as Batukeshwar Dutt, Samarth Singh Thakur as Shiv Verma and Rishi as Ram Prasad Bismil. Muskan, Shibani, Palak, Khusboo and Nipun Kundan were also seen as playing various characters in the play. The music of the play was by Manoj Thapar, costumes were designed by Shibani Bose and lights by Sagnik Human.
