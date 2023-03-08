Gagan Kapoor elected CII state unit chairman

Solan, March 7
Gagan Kapoor and Navesh Narula were elected chairman and vice-chairman of the CII, Himachal Pradesh, respectively, for the year 2023-24 at Shimla today.
Gagan Kapoor is the proprietor of Pulkit Industries, which deals in packaging and food processing. He is a first-generation entrepreneur. Navesh Narula is the Director of Tesna Tech Private Limited that deals in packaging solutions for various industries. He is a graduate in electronics engineering from Pune University.
