 Gaggal airport to be expanded in two phases: Union minister : The Tribune India

Gaggal airport to be expanded in two phases: Union minister

Gaggal airport to be expanded in two phases: Union minister

The Gaggal airport in Kangra district. File photo



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 21

Indu Goswami, Rajya Sabha MP from Kangra, took up the issue of the expansion of the Gaggal airport in Parliament yesterday.

Airstrip length to be increased to 3.1 km

  • In the first phase, the length of the airport strip will be increased to 1.9 km while in the second phase, it will be expanded to 3.1 km
  • At present, the airstrip is about 1,372 metres long and can only accommodate small 70-seater planes
  • Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore in the Budget
  • The airfares go up as high as Rs 21,000 for a one-way trip from Dharamsala to Delhi during the peak tourist season

Union Minister of State of Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd), while responding to Indu’s question, informed the House that the government had planned to expand the Gaggal airport in Kangra district in two phases. In the first phase, the length of the airport strip would be increased to 1.9 km while in the second phase, it would be expanded to 3.1 km, he said.

The minister said that the survey for land acquisition for the second phase of the project had been completed. An agency engaged by the state government had conducted a social impact survey for both phases.

In another question, Indu asked the government whether the expansion of the Gaggal airport would lead to reduction in airfares for Delhi to Kangra flights. The minister replied that the airfares were market driven and the government neither regulates them nor decides them. “Airlines are free to fix reasonable tariffs under the provisions of Rule-135 of the aircraft rules 1937,” he said.

The state government has planned to expand the Gaggal airport. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore in the Budget for the purpose. Sukhu claims that the airport expansion is a must for the development of tourism in the Kangra valley and other parts of the state.

However, the agency hired by the state government for a social impact survey for the expansion and land acquisition for the airport is facing stiff resistance from local people, whose land was being acquired for the project. They allege that the airport expansion project will uproot a large number of people and render them jobless.

The Gaggal airport sees traffic throughout the year. At present, the airstrip is about 1,372 metres long and can only accommodate small 70-seater planes. As only small planes can land there, the airfares are among the highest in the country. The airfares go up as high as Rs 21,000 for a one-way trip from Dharamsala to Delhi during the peak tourist season.

Sources say that the district administration has sent a proposal to the state government for the acquisition of 105 acres, including about 65 acres of private land, for the project. Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal says that the case for the acquisition of 105 acres for the airport expansion has been sent to the state government.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

3
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

4
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

5
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

6
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

7
Amritsar

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

8
Punjab

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

9
Chandigarh

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

10
Punjab

Massive hunt launched for Amritpal Singh in Moga district

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

9 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 ‘hostile’ neighbours

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours

The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...

Amritpal hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada: Jalandhar immigration firm's licence cancelled

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC ‘oblivious’ to concerns

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research