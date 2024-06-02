Gagret presiding, sector officers suspended after EVM ‘anomaly’

Our Correspondent

Una, June 1

The polling process at Mandwara polling station in Gagret Assembly segment had to be stopped abruptly for changing EVM and 56 voters, who had already cast their vote, were recalled from their homes for re-polling in the new EVM.

Gagret Assistant Returning Officer Somil Gautam replaced the presiding officer and sector officer and placed them under suspension.

According to information, the EVM being used for the Hamirpur parliamentary seat at Gagret’s polling station number 1 at Mandwara village reportedly malfunctioned during dummy voting, which was to start 90 minutes before the start of polls so that replacement, if needed, can be sought immediately.

Without informing his superiors, the presiding officer replaced the faulty EVM with an extra machine provided by the election department. He, however, failed to notice that the extra machine was meant for the Assembly byelection to the Gagret seat. The anomaly was detected by 8 am, but by then 56 voters had already exercised their franchise.

At this point, the presiding officer called the sector officer who, in turn, informed his superiors and the voting process was stopped till a new EVM was rushed to the polling station. All 56 voters, who had cast their vote were recalled from their homes for a re-poll.

