Gandhi family snatched 'parivarvad' issue from BJP by elevating Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge AICC president. File photo



KS Tomar

Gandhi family kept itself away from the election process of AICC president to pave the way for the elevation of Mallikarjun Kharge for the top slot in organisation which resulted in the snatching of an emotive issue of ‘parivarvad’ from the BJP and it is a repeat of this phenomenon in Himachal Pradesh also following the unanimous election of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu having a humble background becoming new Chief Minister which preceded the rejection of the claim of Pratibha Singh, wife of late six term Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Sukhu has risen from a grassroot worker to the state party president and then to the highest post in the state. Sukhu’s arduous journey includes selling newspapers and milk to support his higher studies which might have tilted the pendulum in his favour besides the connection with the Gandhi family. Analysts argue that the high command has tried to give a message to the BJP that the new Chief Minister is having the modest background of being the son of a bus driver and does not have even an iota of ‘parivarvad”.

Second, the BJP has been deprived of its potential weapon of hitting out against Gandhi family vis -a -vis election of a Dalit as AICC president in Delhi which will get strengthened after the denial of post to royal family claimant in Himachal Pradesh. Experts say that factors are different in the denial of top slot to Pratibha Singh which primarily include scare of contesting Mandi bypoll. The Congress lost nine out of 10 Assembly segments in ex-CM’s home district Mandi. Pratibha is a sitting Lok Sabha MP and her election as CM could have made it mandatory for her to resign, thereby warranting bypoll and the BJP could have easily staged a comeback to undermine current jubilation and celebrations of ouster of its government?

Experts believe that due to lack of experience of Sukhu in administration as he never got an opportunity to be a minister in the past, it will be an uphill task for him to come up to the expectations of people who have been promised 10 guarantees which may upset the fragile economy of the state. But the presence of Mukesh Agnihotri as deputy Chief Minister may fill this gap as he remained a Cabinet minister in Virbhadra government and both have promised to work in tandem.

Second, several odd factors were heavily loaded against previous Jai Ram government which include complete lack of control of Chief Minister over bureaucracy, lacklustre performance of the state government, anti-incumbency, skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, youths’ contempt owing to paucity of jobs and above all employees’ anger over non acceptance of their demand of restoration of old pension scheme (OPS) which led to the downfall of the government.

In this complex scenario, the Sukhu government will have to focus on delivery and implementation of poll promises to send a good signal to the people.

Third, bureaucracy did not cooperate with the previous BJP government and ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur had unceremoniously removed two former chief secretaries viz Anil Khachi and Ram Subhag Singh which did not go well with the entire numeracy. Hence, the Chief Minister will be under compulsion to win the confidence of bureaucrats who play a big role in the success or failure of any government.

Fourth, a whooping debt liability of Rs 74,000 crore may create a big hurdle in the fulfilment of election promises.

Fifth, an appreciable number of MLAs owing their allegiance to the late Virbhadra Singh may be required to tackle with maturity and dignity otherwise it may foment trouble in future. Jai Ram Thakur paid heavily for ignoring MLAs who were loyalists of former Chief Minister Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal hence he kept aloof from the aggressive campaigning.

Sixth, the BJP has got an effective strength of 25 MLAs who will always try to put the government on the mat. Hence, the Chief Minister will have to quickly learn to tackle such situations inside the state Assembly though he is a four-time legislator and well acquainted with such tricks of the opposition and may easily handle it.

Seventh, ministry expansion is also a ticklish problem though onus will primarily be on high command. Experts say that the Congress emerged victorious in 40 seats. Hence, it was beyond the striking range of the BJP to make any attempt to engineer defections to block Congress from forming the government. But saffron party is hurt to the core hence any available opportunity may be exploited to unsettle the present government.

(Writer is senior journalist based in Shimla)

