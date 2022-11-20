Gandhi Mandela Award for Dalai Lama

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 19

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar felicitated Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with the Gandhi Mandela Award at McLeodganj in Dharamsala.

The award was presented to him at a function organised by the Gandhi Mandela Foundation, which has been promoting the values and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in the interest of global peace and freedom. The award serves to recognise the global leaders who inspire citizens for peace, unity and freedom.

The Dalai Lama said non-violence and compassion were essential for world peace and both these had been ingrained in the Indian culture for thousands of years. “Problems cannot be solved through war but through dialogue and peace,” he added.

He asserted, “For world peace, we have to adopt non-violence and compassion as these are the guiding force for existence.” He thanked the foundation for bestowing

the award on him.

The Governor said the Dalai Lama was perhaps the most deserving person in the world today for this award as he was a universal ambassador of peace, who was carrying forward the Indian culture and ideas. “The Dalai Lama has given two principles — non-violence and compassion — which have become most relevant in today’s times. They are far more powerful than even an army,” he said.

The Governor said ancient Indian culture lays stress on goodwill, compassion and love towards others which the Dalai Lama has taken forward. “After great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, it is the Dalai Lama, who has the potential to become a world citizen, not bound by physical boundaries of the countries,” he said.

Earlier, Justice KG Balakrishnan, Jury Chairman and former Chief Justice of India, said the younger generation must follow the teachings of the Dalai Lama. Justice Gyan Sudha Misra, Jury Vice-Chairman and former Supreme Court Judge, said the Dalai Lama had shown the path of peace to the whole world.