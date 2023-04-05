Gang of ATM thieves busted in Palampur, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 4

The special cell of the local police busted an interstate gang involved in the replacement of ATM cards and cheating people in Palampur and its nearby areas. The police have arrested two members of the gang from Uttar Pradesh.

In view of the increasing ATM thefts, a team of the Kangra police’s special cell was given the task of gathering inputs and identifying the gang involved in the crime. The team zeroed in on the suspects, but did not have any success.

Later, the police received a complaint pertaining to the change of ATM cards at Gopalpur and Dadh, wherein the culprits managed to withdraw Rs 66,000 from the account of aged persons who had come to the ATM to withdraw money.

A case under Sections 420 and 379 of the IPC was registered at the Palampur police station on March 12.

A special police team was sent to Saharanpur. It raided a house and succeeded in arresting two persons — Jagmohan Singh of Mujjafarpur and Deepak Sharma of Saharanpur.

