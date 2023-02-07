Gang of battery lifters busted, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 6

The police have busted a gang of battery lifters and arrested five suspects here today. Twenty-eight batteries, each costing Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, were recovered from their possession.

The three suspects, hailing from Haryana, have been identified as Honey Kumar of Bhiwani, Ramesh Kumar of Jhajjar and Harilal Gupta of Panchkula. The other two, Deepak Kumar and Kuldeep Verma are residents of Mashobra in Shimla.

Addressing a press conference, ASP Sunil Negi said, “After getting a tip-off, we started investigating the matter and managed to recover stolen batteries from them. The suspects revealed in the initial interrogation that they used to conduct recce during the day and steal batteries from vehicles parked at isolated places at night.”

Several people had complained to the police that after parking their vehicles at night, they found vehicle batteries missing in the morning.

“A special team has been formed to probe the matter. The scrutiny of CCTV footage from the sites of theft assisted it in solving the case,” he said.