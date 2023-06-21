Gang of cyber frauds busted, 11 arrested

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 20

The Kangra police have cracked a gang of cyber frauds. SP Shalini Agnihotri said 11 persons had been arrested in a case, including nine from Mohali (Punjab). Thirteen laptops, 38 mobile phones, 34 ATM cards and 33 SIM cards were seized from them, she added.

She said a Baijnath youth was initially arrested for allegedly opening bank accounts in the names of local youths. The bank accounts were then used for financial transactions without the knowledge of the account holders. One account number was used for making transactions worth Rs 64 lakh, but the account holder did not have any knowledge about that, she added. “We suspect that these accounts have been used for cyber frauds. The police are probing all angles, including money laundering,” the SP said.