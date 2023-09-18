Gang of drug suppliers busted, 4 persons held

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 17

With the arrest of four persons, the Una police claim to have cracked a nexus among those involved in supplying psychotropic substances in the state.

Una SP Arjit Sen said they had been keeping a watch on drug dealers in the region. In a joint operation, the Una police and the anti-narcotics task force from Kangra intercepted a pickup vehicle (HP-36B-8124) in the Gagret area on September 15.

Capsules, liquor seized 28,560 intoxicating capsules, worth around Rs 10 lakh, have been seized by the police

210 boxes of liquor were also seized from the residences of a suspect in the cases

As many as 28,560 intoxicating capsules were found in the vehicle. Two suspects, Mann Singh (48) of Ghanari in Una district and Mahasu Ram (47) of Baranda village in Kangra district, were arrested.

During the interrogation, they revealed that Bhupendra Datta (44) of Haroli in Una district and Virender of Ghumarwin in Una district were also involved in the trade.

Both accused run medical stores in the Gagret market. A raid was conducted at the residence of Virender (alias Bindu) last night and 210 boxes of liquor were seized from there, he said.

Cases under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act have been registered at the Gagret police station. A special investigation team (SIT), headed by Vasudha Sood, has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Three accused have been remanded in police custody, while the fourth one will also be produced in the court soon. The market value of the seized capsules is around Rs 10 lakh.

Member of gang supplying heroin lands in police net

Palampur: Palampur police has arrested a member of an interstate gang of heroin smugglers last night. He was also active in the Kangra valley for the past few months and supplying chitta to local drug paddlers.

SHO Palampur Sandeep Sharma said Pankaj Singh, son of Mangal Singh, a resident of Bhatinda, who is a member of interstate gang of heroin suppliers, was arrested last night along with a local drug peddler Vikas Singh, son of Punjab Singh. Ten gram of heroin was recovered from their possession. He was active in Kangra valley. “Police was in search of both for the past few months. The main kingpin Abhishek is still hiding in Punjab and will be arrested soon,” he said. — OC

