Garbage being burnt, causing pollution

The garbage dumping site of the Municipal Council, Nurpur, on the Nurpur-Chinva link road near the ITI premises has become a source of environment pollution. The dumped garbage is burnt which causes a lot of inconvenience to the passersby as they have to inhale toxic gases and smoke. The burning of garbage waste comprising hazardous and non-biodegradable material is a threat to people's health. The Pollution Control Board authorities should take necessary steps to curb this menace — Vipon, Nurpur

Only one teacher in school for 112 students

for the last one year, there has only been one teacher for 112 students at the primary school of Sihan village in Sainj valley of Kullu district. As per norms of the Education Department, there should be one teacher for every 25 children. Therefore, the posts of three teachers, including one headmaster, are vacant in the school. Only one teacher is teaching all five classes. Apart from teaching the children, the responsibility of the headmaster's work is also on the teacher. — Vijay, Sihan (Kullu)

Garbage disposal a slow process

with the increasing tourist inflow in Dharamsala, the problem of garbage has also increased. Most of the dustbins lying in the McLeodganj region are generally full to the brim as authorities are not disposing of the garbage in time. This is giving a bad name to Dharamsala as it is supposed to be a 'Smart City'. — Suresh, Dharamsala

