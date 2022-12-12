Garbage being dumped in drains

Garbage being dumped in the drain along the road from The Mall to the US Club is creating unhygienic conditions. Monkeys litter the garbage all over the road, causing a stench in the area. The Municipal Corporation should ensure proper disposal of the garbage. Aruna, Shimla

No facility at bus stand

The shifting of the local bus stand from Lakkar Bazaar to near IGMC Hospital is causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers travelling to upper Shimla. There is no toilet at the bus stand, which is also far away from the market. Basic facilities at the new location should be started at the earliest for the convenience of passengers. Sanjeev, Theog

Conductors In shimla reluctant to issue tickets

Taking a cue from private bus operators, some conductors in Shimla have stopped issuing tickets in HRTC buses as well. It is with great reluctance that they issue tickets on the insistence of passengers. Since the HRTC is in loss most of the time, the corporation should take strict action against such conductors. Ramesh, Shimla

