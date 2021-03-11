Garbage burnt along rivers

People are burning polythene in the open and dumping garbage in the river in the Jibhi area of Banjar subdivision of Kullu. Even as some local associations have streamlined the collection and disposal of waste in the region, some people still pollute rivers and environment. It is important that the waste management in the rural areas is streamlined or the consequences will be disastrous in the times to come. — Hans Raj, Jibhi (Kullu)

Water supply at odd times

not only is the water supply coming on the third day or later, the timing, too, isn’t being adhered to. Sometimes, water comes late in the evening or even at night, which causes a lot of inconvenience. The water supplying company should at least provide water on appropriate time. — Sushma, Phagli

Stray cow menace

The stray cow menace has increased on the roads of Dharamsala city. A large number of stray cows are seen sitting on the roads of the city and have become a major traffic hazard, especially in late evening and at night. The government and the local MC should take some measures to check the stray cow menace. — Kuljeet, Dharamsala

