Garbage collection charges up by 10%

Shimla, May 9

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has hiked the door-to-door garbage collection charges by 10 per cent. The bills for the same are being issued and residents will have to clear the dues on or before May 31.

As per the new slabs, domestic customers will now have to pay Rs 129 per month, as against Rs 117 earlier. Similarly, shops, play schools, street vendors and labs will have to pay Rs 354 instead of Rs 322.

The corporation will collect Rs 887 as garbage collection charges from eateries, meat shops, gas agencies, clinics and police stations as against Rs 806 charged earlier.

Medical shops in the core areas of the town will have to pay Rs 424 for garbage collection facility, while medical shops in the non-core areas will have to pay Rs 303. Liquor shops, taverns and taxi union will be charged Rs 1,771 for the service.

The bills are being issued on a monthly and yearly basis. The Municipal Corporation is offering a 10 per cent discount on the payment of annual bills and a Rs 15 discount for online payment.

Joint Commissioner, SMC, Neeraj Mohan said the garbage collection bills were being issued to residents of the town.

The Municipal Corporation collects garbage from around 60,000 customers across the town, 40,000 of which are domestic customers.

