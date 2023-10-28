Garbage dumped along Dhalli bypass

Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped at several places, including Malyana, along the Dhalli-ISBT bypass. At Malyana, the dumped garbage attracts stray dogs and monkeys. The Shimla Municipal Corporation should ensure that garbage dumped on roadside is removed promptly.

Rajan, Shimla

Monkey menace at HPU

The number of monkeys in and around the HPU in Shimla has increased manifold. Many girl students walk to the library on the campus early morning with sticks in hand, fearing attack by monkeys. There is a dumper parked near the administration block, which attracts monkeys. The university authorities should look into the problem.

Pardeep, Shimla

Ropeways to develop new tourist spots

Rather than promoting ropeways at already famous and accessible tourist spots, these should be set up in inaccessible places so that these are also able to attract tourists. Places like the Rohtang Pass and Bijli Mahadev witness a huge visitor influx and providing ropeways in these areas will put more pressure on the carrying capacity of these areas. This can result in degradation of these areas and may also ruin them completely. There are many pristine inaccessible areas where tourism can be promoted through ropeways and the government should concentrate on such areas.

Ranjeet, Kullu

