Garbage dumped on Ram Bazaar-Carter Road stretch

The stretch from Ram Bazaar to Cart Road via Sabji Mandi is full of filth. Bags full of soil and other waste material have been dumped on this narrow path, which is causing a lot of inconvenience to residents and commuters using the road. The Municipal Corporation should the take immediate action and get the stretch cleaned. — Lalit, Shimla

Police issuing challan for parking outside clinic

Parents visiting children’s clinic in Panthaghati have been facing issues with parking outside the clinic. Even if the vehicle parked outside the clinic isn’t causing traffic congestion, the police are issuing challans. The police should have a little lenient approach to parking vehicles outside the clinic, especially when vehicles are not obstructing traffic. — Mamta, Panthaghati

Summer festival attracts huge crowd

the final day of the summer festival attracted a huge crowd. The Ridge was packed to capacity, with no space for people or ambulance to pass. It was reported that a lot of people fainted in the crowd and people had tough time in getting them out from the Ridge. The arrangement could have been better. — Sanvi, Shimla

