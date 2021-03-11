Garbage dumped on road

Workers of the Manali Municipal Council had dumped garbage on the streets on Thursday to express resentment over some internal issue with a councillor. However, residents, tourists, shopkeepers and hoteliers had to face inconvenience for no fault of theirs. The garbage was cleared soon but such practices should be avoided in the future. — Gautam Thakur, manali
Test machine out of order
Several tests are not being conducted at Khaneri hospital in Rampur for the past few days as a machine in the laboratory has become non-functional. The patients are being forced to go to private facilities and shell out more money. The hospital should fix the machine as soon as possible. — Suresh, Rampur
Test machine out of order
