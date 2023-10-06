Garbage dumping in the open near residential area

Garbage dumping near residential areas in lower Vikasnagar area, especially near the nullah, has become a common practice. Sanitation workers do lift garbage from collection points but still some residents, who have scant respect for hygiene, dump garbage in the open.

Ravinder, Shimla

Long queues of people outside mall road lift

Due to increase in tourist footfall in Shimla, long queues of people wanting to go to The Mall can be seen outside the Lift. However, tourists have to wait for long for their turn to use the escalator. The government should set up another lift considering the increased tourist inflow into the city.

Shobhita Rana, Chandigarh

pedestrian paths damaged due to heavy rain

Many pedestrian paths in the inner areas of Shimla have been damaged due to heavy rain. The Municipal Corporation should get these pedestrian paths repaired so that residents don’t face inconvenience.

Vinay Gautam, Kangnadhar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla