Garbage in drains

DESPITE being near the CM’s residence, the Chhota Shimla-The Mall stretch has drains that are littered with plastic water bottles and wrappers of food items. Not only does the garbage give off a foul smell, it can also lead to a slew of diseases. The trash mars the image of Shimla, too. The authorities concerned should keep an eye on people who throw garbage into the drains. Anita, Shimla

Stray cattle irk commuters

STRAY cattle roaming on the road near Luna Pani in Mandi district pose a serious threat of accidents to commuters travelling through this stretch, especially during the night. The authorities concerned should ensure that the cattle are relocated to a shelter to ensure the safety of the animals and the commuters. Govind, Mandi

No water supply, locals take to handpumps

WATER has not been supplied to Barash panchayat of Shimla for the past few days, due to which people here have to face a lot of inconvenience. The residents of this area, thus, rely upon handpumps and natural water sources to meet their daily needs. We request the authorities concerned to supply water regularly to this area, in the interest of the residents.

Neeraj, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla