Garbage littered at Shimla park

The improper garbage collection from the dustbins placed in the park between The Ridge and the road to US Club has resulted in unhygienic conditions. Despite being in the heart of the city, one can see bottles, cans and other garbage strewn outside the dustbins. This needs to be addressed to avoid inconvenience to the public. —Ankita, Shimla

Crowded buses cause inconvenience In Shimla

It has become difficult for females to travel in private buses in Shimla, especially during peak traffic hours. The buses are packed to capacity and women feel extremely uncomfortable in these buses if they don’t get seats. The authorities should consider running more buses at least during peak hours. —Kiran and Sakshi, Shimla

Heritage touch of The Mall being Altered

Despite the entire stretch of The Mall Road being a heritage zone, the character and facade of many buildings is being changed. The local civic body must ensure that The Mall does not lose its heritage touch. —Anil Sharma, Shimla

