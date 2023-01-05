Garbage littered on road in Shimla

Garbage can be seen littered just below the Mall Road area, on the way up from Cart Road via Metropol. So many tourists use this path to reach the Mall Road and Cart Road. The MC should ensure that the garbage is lifted from this point regularly. —Rishab, Shimla
Tourists Fleeced at private parking lots
We came to Shimla to celebrate New Year but were shocked to know the exorbitant charges being taken by private parking lots here. There are no fixed rates, neither do they care to display the charges in public view for everyone to see. Tourists must not be fleeced and the administration must put in a proper mechanism in place so that private parking lot contractors do not charge arbitrarily. —Karan raj, A tourist from Chandigarh
Stray dog menace on the rise
T HE problem of stray dogs is on the rise in the Panthaghati and Mehli area of Shimla. It’s difficult to move around alone, especially for children and elderly, late in the evening. These dogs move around in packs and often show attacking tendencies. —Sunita, Mehli
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...