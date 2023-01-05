Garbage littered on road in Shimla

Garbage can be seen littered just below the Mall Road area, on the way up from Cart Road via Metropol. So many tourists use this path to reach the Mall Road and Cart Road. The MC should ensure that the garbage is lifted from this point regularly. —Rishab, Shimla

Tourists Fleeced at private parking lots

We came to Shimla to celebrate New Year but were shocked to know the exorbitant charges being taken by private parking lots here. There are no fixed rates, neither do they care to display the charges in public view for everyone to see. Tourists must not be fleeced and the administration must put in a proper mechanism in place so that private parking lot contractors do not charge arbitrarily. —Karan raj, A tourist from Chandigarh

Stray dog menace on the rise

T HE problem of stray dogs is on the rise in the Panthaghati and Mehli area of Shimla. It’s difficult to move around alone, especially for children and elderly, late in the evening. These dogs move around in packs and often show attacking tendencies. —Sunita, Mehli

