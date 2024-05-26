Garbage mars forests’ beauty

A lot of garbage is being dumped on the slopes of the road near BCS, spoiling the beauty of the forests and degrading the environment. The residents and the administration should be more responsible towards ensuring cleanliness in the area in order to protect the environment and the picturesque beauty of the town. Ankur, Shimla

Traffic jams bane of office-goers & students

The Cart Road in Shimla is no stranger to traffic jams. The problem worsens during the mornings and the evenings, when many people commute to and from their offices. This has become a daily occurrence and causes many office-goers and school, college students to face delays in reaching their destinations. The Shimla Police should come up with an effective plan to streamline traffic during these hours. Shivani, Shimla

Erratic drinking water supply

DRINKING water is not being supplied regularly in many areas of Solan. Due to this, people have to face a lot of problems. Proper arrangements should have been made for the supply of regular drinking water as the area is used to drinking water crisis during the summers. Geeta, Solan

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment