Garbage not being cleared regularly
Garbage is not being collected regularly from Shanan in the Ruldu Bhatta ward of Shimla. For days, the garbage remains in and around the dumper. There are dumpers of both the Municipal Corporation and the panchayat, but neither is cleared regularly, causing inconvenience to the residents. Anjana, Shanan, Shimla
Clock not working at Old Bus Stand
The big clock put up at Old Bus Stand in Shimla is not working for the last couple of days. People, though, are not finding it tough to know the right time. But if the clock has been put up, it should be functional, showing the correct time. Rahul, Shimla
Lack of parking space
Lack of parking space in Chharabra near Kufri is causing a lot of inconvenience to the locals. Due to the lack of parking lots, tourists do not stop here and head straight to Kufri, resulting in loss of business opportunities for people here. There are several vacant spots where parking facilities can be built. The administration should look into the matter and provide adequate parking space. Ramesh, Chharabra, Kufri
