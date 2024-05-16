Garbage not being collected daily

gArbage is not being collected regularly from SDA Complex, leading terrible sanitary conditions. The garbage collectors claim that they do visit the locality on alternate days to collect garbage. The corporation should direct its workers to collect garbage daily. Gopal, Shimla

Garbage being thrown on slopes

PLASTIC bottles are among garbage being thrown on the slopes of Cart Road in Shimla. This not only contaminates the environment, it also leaves a very bad impression on tourists. The municipal corporation should take action against those who litter in the open and also ensure that garbage is removed from hill slopes across the city. Bhupinder, Shimla

Sugar testing machine in IGMC lab not working

pAtients in IGMC have to face inconvenience as they are not able to get their sugar, kidney and liver tests done because the machine installed in the government biochemistry lab at the hospital is out of order. People are forced to visit private labs to get tests done, leading to the waste of time and money. The hospital authorities are requested to get the machine repaired as soon as possible. Lata, Shimla

