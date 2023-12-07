Garbage not being removed on time

Heaps of garbage can be seen on the New Shimla road in the morning. As the garbage is removed late in the day, dogs often bite open the garbage bags and scatter trash on the roads. The Municipal Corporation officials should take notice of the problem and ensure that the garbage is removed on time.
Rumit, New Shimla
Washroom sensors not functional
Sensors installed in the washrooms at the Mall Road are not functional, causing inconvenience to those who use them, especially tourists. The authorities concerned should take measures to solve the problem at the earliest and ensure regular maintenance of these washrooms. Ramesh, Shimla
Horses on roads pose threat to commuters
Horses can be seen roaming on the roads in and around Kufri, posing a threat to the commuters. In the late hours, especially during winter, it becomes extremely difficult to sight them. The horse owners should ensure that they are kept away from the roads. The authorities concerned should also take note of the issue and take measures to ensure safety of the people. Pawan, Theog
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
