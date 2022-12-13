Garbage not lifted regularly

Garbage is not being collected regularly from Shanan village in the Ruldu Bhatta ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Two dumpers, one by the MC and another by the local panchayat, have been placed in the area, but neither is cleared regularly. It is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.
Jasmine, Shanan, Shimla
Traffic police needed at Matour crossing
The Matour crossing on the Kangra-Dharamsala road is prone to traffic jams but only a few police officials are posted at the busy cross-section. The district police should deploy more traffic cops in the area to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Surinder, Kangra
Wastage of funds
Weeds are growing in several flower pots, which have been put on concrete walls and in jungles of Shimla while plants have started disappearing. A lot of money has been spent on these plants and flower pots, which now seems to be a sheer wastage of funds.
Raman, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
