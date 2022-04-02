Garbage on gate of Sainik School

Heaps of garbage can be seen at various places in Sujanpur Tihra town. Unfortunately, a garbage dump has been created close to the front gate of the prestigious Sainik School. The institution has produced over 400 commissioned officers, but is facing neglect from the local civic body. The Nagar Panchayat must take note of the issue at the earliest. — Shilpa, Sujanpur
Hike in pvt schools’ fees
The fees of private schools have gone up by around 20 per cent this year. Also, the cost of stationery items and school uniforms, too, has increased significantly in most of the schools. It is putting a lot of burden on parents. The government and administration should keep some check to stop schools from arbitrarily increasing the fees. — Ramit, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
