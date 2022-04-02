Garbage on gate of Sainik School

Heaps of garbage can be seen at various places in Sujanpur Tihra town. Unfortunately, a garbage dump has been created close to the front gate of the prestigious Sainik School. The institution has produced over 400 commissioned officers, but is facing neglect from the local civic body. The Nagar Panchayat must take note of the issue at the earliest. — Shilpa, Sujanpur

Hike in pvt schools’ fees

The fees of private schools have gone up by around 20 per cent this year. Also, the cost of stationery items and school uniforms, too, has increased significantly in most of the schools. It is putting a lot of burden on parents. The government and administration should keep some check to stop schools from arbitrarily increasing the fees. — Ramit, Shimla

