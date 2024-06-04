Gastro outbreak in Hamirpur,150 taken ill

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, June 3

An outrbreak of gastroenteritis has left over 150 persons ill and 10 hospitalised in Hamirpur district. It is learnt that some cases of diarrhoea were reported at Ayurveda hospital in Lambloo in Tauni Devi block of the district, 12 km from here yesterday, and the number swelled to 100 by the evening.

The consumption of contaminated water is suspected to be the reason behind the outbreak.

It is learnt that most of the affected persons are from Lambloo, Chamned and Amned villages.

Notably, the outbreak of water-borne diseases is common in the district. It is alleged that neither the Health Department nor Jal Shakti Vibhag take precautionary and preventive measures to control the spread of the water-borne diseases.

Last year, over 1,200 people were reportedly affected by gastroenteritis and diarrhoea in Nadaun constituency of the district. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had advised both the departments to keep a watch over water sources to avoid a reoccurrence of a similar situation. He had also called for proper chlorination of the water sources.

Dr RK Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, said the Health Department had collected four water samples, besides organising awareness camps in the affected area.

He added that two medical officers, including Dr Akanksha Chauhan and Dr Shivani Sharma of Tauni Devi hospital, have been shifted to Lambloo Ayurvedic hospital to address the outbreak.

He said yesterday 105 patients came to the hospital, while 44 cases were reported today.

The Chief Medical Officer said the situation was under control so far.

