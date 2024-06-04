Gastro outbreak in Hamirpur,150 taken ill

Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, June 3
An outrbreak of gastroenteritis has left over 150 persons ill and 10 hospitalised in Hamirpur district. It is learnt that some cases of diarrhoea were reported at Ayurveda hospital in Lambloo in Tauni Devi block of the district, 12 km from here yesterday, and the number swelled to 100 by the evening.
The consumption of contaminated water is suspected to be the reason behind the outbreak.
It is learnt that most of the affected persons are from Lambloo, Chamned and Amned villages.
Notably, the outbreak of water-borne diseases is common in the district. It is alleged that neither the Health Department nor Jal Shakti Vibhag take precautionary and preventive measures to control the spread of the water-borne diseases.
Last year, over 1,200 people were reportedly affected by gastroenteritis and diarrhoea in Nadaun constituency of the district. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had advised both the departments to keep a watch over water sources to avoid a reoccurrence of a similar situation. He had also called for proper chlorination of the water sources.
Dr RK Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, said the Health Department had collected four water samples, besides organising awareness camps in the affected area.
He added that two medical officers, including Dr Akanksha Chauhan and Dr Shivani Sharma of Tauni Devi hospital, have been shifted to Lambloo Ayurvedic hospital to address the outbreak.
He said yesterday 105 patients came to the hospital, while 44 cases were reported today.
The Chief Medical Officer said the situation was under control so far.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh