Gau sadan capacity to go up

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, September 5

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today inspected gau sadan at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie subdivision of Chamba district and directed concerned officials to increase the capacity of gau sadan from 100 to 150 cows.

Anirudh Singh approved an amount of Rs 10 lakh for the construction of security wall and fencing of gau sadan and instructed block development officer of the area to start the work soon.

